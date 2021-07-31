  • Home
Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets

The AHSEC 12th result will also be hosted at 11 private portals including results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 6:53 am IST

Assam HS Result 2021 to be announced today
New Delhi:

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council, AHSEC, will announce Class 12 or Assam HS results 2021 today at 9 am. Students can check the Assam HS Final Year Exam 2021 results by logging into the official website-- ahsec.assam.gov.in. The AHSEC 12th result will also be hosted at 11 private portals including results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Besides these websites, the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will also be made available via mobile apps. Students can download Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- from the Google Play Store to access the AHSEC Class 12 result 2021.

Follow Assam AHSEC HS Result 2021 Live Updates Here

Live updates

Students can download Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- from the Google Play Store to access the AHSEC Class 12 result 2021.

06:53 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Results Of Other States Today

  • Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to announce Class 12 state board exam results at 9 AM
  • Odisha board, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to announce examination results of class 12 Science & Commerce streams
  • Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to announce results of cancelled board examinations (Class 10 & 12)


06:42 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Assam HS Result 2021: Minister Shares List Of Websites

06:32 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Assam HS Result 2021: Number Of Students

Assam HS Result 2021 is awaited by over 2.5 lakh students who had registered for the Class 12 Board exams across 1,498 institutions. However, the Assam HS Final Year exams 2021 were cancelled to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.


06:24 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Assam Board Class 12 Results 2021: How To Check On Apps

 the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will also be available on two Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021. Students can download these from the Google Play Store.

06:16 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Assam HS Result 2021: Private Portals To Check Result

Here's a list of the websites which will be hosting the Assam Board Class 12 results:

  • assamresult.in
  • necareer.com
  • assamjobalerts.com
  • schools9.com
  • results.shiksha
  • indiaresults.com
  • vidyavision.com
  • iresults.net
  • jagranjosh.com
  • assamresult.co.in
  • exametc.com
06:05 AM IST
July 31, 2021

AHSEC HS Final Year Exam 2021 Result: Official Website

Students can check the Assam HS Final Year Exam 2021 results today by logging into the official website-- ahsec.assam.gov.in

05:54 AM IST
July 31, 2021

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2021 Time

AHSEC HS Result 2021 will be released today at 9 am. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in.

05:53 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Assam HS Result 2021 Today

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Class 12 result or Assam HS Result 2021 today. 

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
