Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council, AHSEC, will announce Class 12 or Assam HS results 2021 today at 9 am. Students can check the Assam HS Final Year Exam 2021 results by logging into the official website-- ahsec.assam.gov.in. The AHSEC 12th result will also be hosted at 11 private portals including results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Besides these websites, the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will also be made available via mobile apps. Students can download Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- from the Google Play Store to access the AHSEC Class 12 result 2021.
Follow Assam AHSEC HS Result 2021 Live Updates Here
Live updates
Results Of Other States Today
- Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to announce Class 12 state board exam results at 9 AM
- Odisha board, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to announce examination results of class 12 Science & Commerce streams
- Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to announce results of cancelled board examinations (Class 10 & 12)
Assam HS Result 2021: Minister Shares List Of Websites
The HS Final Year Results will be available on these websites and mobile application tomorrow.— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2021
My best wishes to all the candidates. pic.twitter.com/yMeqPLvGhP
Assam HS Result 2021: Number Of Students
Assam HS Result 2021 is awaited by over 2.5 lakh students who had registered for the Class 12 Board exams across 1,498 institutions. However, the Assam HS Final Year exams 2021 were cancelled to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assam Board Class 12 Results 2021: How To Check On Apps
Assam HS Result 2021: Private Portals To Check Result
Here's a list of the websites which will be hosting the Assam Board Class 12 results:
- assamresult.in
- necareer.com
- assamjobalerts.com
- schools9.com
- results.shiksha
- indiaresults.com
- vidyavision.com
- iresults.net
- jagranjosh.com
- assamresult.co.in
- exametc.com
AHSEC HS Final Year Exam 2021 Result: Official Website
AHSEC Assam HS Result 2021 Time
AHSEC HS Result 2021 will be released today at 9 am.
Assam HS Result 2021 Today
The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Class 12 result or Assam HS Result 2021 today.