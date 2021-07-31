Assam HS Result 2021 to be announced today

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council, AHSEC, will announce Class 12 or Assam HS results 2021 today at 9 am. Students can check the Assam HS Final Year Exam 2021 results by logging into the official website-- ahsec.assam.gov.in. The AHSEC 12th result will also be hosted at 11 private portals including results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Besides these websites, the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will also be made available via mobile apps. Students can download Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- from the Google Play Store to access the AHSEC Class 12 result 2021.

