Assam HS Result 2021: Class 12 Result Declared

Assam HS Class 12 Result Declared

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council, AHSEC, has declared the results for Class 12 today at 9 am. Students can visit the official website of ahsec.assam.gov.in to check their results. Essential details like roll number, date of birth should be kept handy as they will be required at the result-login window.

According to reports, Arts passing percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 98.93 per cent. In the Arts stream, as many as 58, 244 students have been placed in the first division, 89,520 in the second and 42,029 in the third.

For Science, 99.06 is the passing percentage. 32,917 students got the first division, 4,609 second, and 542 got the third division.

The passing percentage of Commerce is 99.57. A total of 11,189 students got the first division, 5,497 second and 1,678 have been placed in the third division.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their AHSEC 12th result at 11 private portals including results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Along with these websites, results will be available on mobile applications. Students can download Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- from the Google Play Store to access the AHSEC Class 12 result 2021.

Assam HS Result 2021: How To Check the Result

Visit the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab,’ AHSEC 12th results 2021’

Students are now required to Login with their board roll number and fill in the other required details.

Assam HS Result 2021will appear on the screen.

After checking the results online, Students must download and take a printout for future use.

Students must note that this year as the exams were canceled in the view covid pandemic and evaluation is done on the basis of a devised formula which was set up by the board as an alternative. This year, there is no provision of recounting, re-evaluation of marks, and providing of photocopies of answer copies as told by SEBA.