Assam HS result will be released @ resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS result 2020 will be announced today. State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced Assam 12th result date. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) held the exam from February 12 and March 14, 2020. However, the result declaration was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions which caused a delay in evaluation process of answer sheets. The result will be released on the Council's official website.

When To Check Assam HS Result 2020?

Assam HS result or AHSEC result will be announced at 9 am today, on June 25. Students will be able to check their result shortly after.

Where To Check Assam HS Result 2020?

Assam HS result will be available on the following official websites: 'ahsec.nic.in', and 'resultsassam.nic.in'.

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

AHSEC result or Assam HS result will also be available on the 'Upolobdha' app which the official app of AHSEC.

How To Check Assam HS Result 2020?

On website, students will be able to check Assam HS result by the following steps:

Step one: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the result link provided.

Step three: Enter your roll number and other detail required.

Step four: Submit and view your Assam HS result.

To check result in 'Upolobdha' app students can follow the steps given below:

Step one: Go to Google Playstore and download 'Upolobdha' app.

Step two: Open the app.

Step three: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step four: Submit and download your Assam HS result.







