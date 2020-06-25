Assam Class 12 Result Declared: What's Next?

Assam HS result is available at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Class 12 result of Higher Secondary (HS) exam result has been released. The result is available on ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Over 2 lakh students had appeared in Class 12 final exams this year. Usually, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declares HS results in May this year, results have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam HS Result: Direct Links





Assam HS Result Today: What's Next?





Soon after the Assam HS result is out, the website may slow down for a while. Students need not panic and wait for a while.

The pass certificate will be issued by the schools later.

The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time. Dates of the Assam HS supplementary exam will be announced soon.

School boards usually allow students to verify their marks. Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking should monitor the AHSEC website for updates regarding this.

Students of Class 12 who have registered for the NEET, JEE Main and other entrance exams can expect their admit card soon. The exams will be held in July.

After the AHSEC result is out, students who pass it will be eligible to take admission in undergraduate programmes. In colleges and universities the classes will commence in September this year, as per UGC guideline. For intermediate admissions admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

CBSE students in Assam are likely to get their result in August.



