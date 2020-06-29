  • Home
Assam HS Result 2020: Apply For Re-Evaluation Till July 7

Assam HS Result 2020: Students unsatisfied with the HS Class 12 result can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets till July 7 at punarikshan.in. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, had declared the Assam Board Class 12 result on June 25, 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will allow applications for Assam Board’s Class 12 revaluation till July 7, 2020. Students can apply for revaluation in a maximum of three subjects. The council has provided a designated portal for revaluation of HS Class 12 revaluation -- punarikshan.in. Assam Board declared the Class 12 results on June 25. The Higher Secondary, or HS, exams were taken by over two lakh students of the state. Students not happy with the Class 12th HS result can apply for revaluation of their answer sheets.

The HS 2020 Class 12 result witnessed an increase in the pass percentage from last year. 78.28 percent students have cleared the HS 2020 exam from the Arts stream, 88.18 percent students from Commerce stream and 88.06 percent from Science stream.

How To Apply For AHSEC Class 12 Revaluation

Students can apply for the revaluation of HS answer sheets at the official website of the council. The council has, however, put a bar on the number of subjects to be rechecked. Rechecking can only be availed for a maximum of three subjects. Students are to register in the designated website, mention the details as required and pay the revaluation application fees for applying for the revaluation process.

STEPS

Step 1: Visit AHSEC website -- ahsec.nic.in or the designated website for revaluation -- punarikshan.in

Step 2: Register with the roll, number and stream as mentioned in the HS Class 12 admit card and the mobile number

Step 3: Mention the subjects to be revaluated

Step 4: Provide other required details

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Assam HSSLC Result HS exam India results
