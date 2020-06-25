Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update

Assam HS result 2020 will be announced today. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) conducts the Higher Secondary or class 12 exam for state board students in Assam.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 8:28 am IST

New Delhi:

Assam HS result 2020 will be announced today. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) conducts the Higher Secondary or class 12 exam for state board students in Assam. The result will be available soon on the board's official website. AHSEC HS result date was confirmed by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. As per reports, more than two lakh students sat for the Assam HS exams this year. The examinations were held from February 12 and March 14, 2020. However, the result declaration was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions which caused a delay in evaluation process of answer sheets.

Assam HS Result 2020: Live Update

June 25, 8.25 am: Assam 12th result will also be available on 'Uplobdha app' which is the official app of AHSEC.

June 25, 8.15 am: Assam HS result 2020 will be available on the following websites: 'ahsec.nic.in' and 'resultsassam.nic.in'.

June 25, 8.05 am: Over 2 lakh students sat for the Assam Higher Secondary (Assam 12th) exam this year.

June 25, 7.55 am: Board of School Education Assam (SEBA) announced HSLC and AHM results on June 6. Over 3 lakh students sat for the 10th board exams in Assam this year and 65.49 per cent students passed.

June 25, 7.45 am: Assam has already announced class 10th result.

June 25, 7.30 am: Assam HSSLC Result 2020 will be released on the board's official website.

June 25, 7.15 am: Assam 12th result date was confirmed by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

June 25, 7 am: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce Class 12 board exam result today.

Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council Examination
