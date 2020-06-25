  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC Class 12 Result Direct Links

Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC Class 12 Result Direct Links

Assam HS Result 2020 will be available on ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. AHSEC result will also be available on partner websites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 8:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC To Announce Class 12 Result For Over 2 Lakh Students Tomorrow At Ahsec.nic.in
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 On June 30, Details Here
Over 8.48 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka SSLC Exams From Tomorrow
Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC Class 12 Result Direct Links
Assam HS Result 2020 will be released at 9 am
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will declare Assam HS Result 2020 today soon. Results will be available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. AHSEC result will also be available on partner websites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Candidates, however, are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication. In order to maintain social-distancing on the result day, AHSEC has decided not to declare offline results from centres this year.

More than 2 lakh students have appeared in Class 12 final exams this year and are waiting for the Assam Board 12th result 2020. This year, results have been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, AHSEC declares HS results in May.

Assam AHSEC Result 2020: How To Check

In order to check AHSEC result 2020 from the official website, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to https://resultsassam.nic.in/index.aspx

Step 2: Click on “HS Final Year Exam Results 2020”

Step 3: Enter the required information and submit

Step 4: Save a copy of the result

Last year, 2,42,954 students appeared in HS final exam held by AHSEC. Out of these, 1,70,531 students had qualified in the exam, with a pass percentage of 70.19 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Assam HSSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................