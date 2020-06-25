Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HS Result 2020 will be released at 9 am

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will declare Assam HS Result 2020 today soon. Results will be available on the official websites of the board, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. AHSEC result will also be available on partner websites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Candidates, however, are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication. In order to maintain social-distancing on the result day, AHSEC has decided not to declare offline results from centres this year.

More than 2 lakh students have appeared in Class 12 final exams this year and are waiting for the Assam Board 12th result 2020. This year, results have been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, AHSEC declares HS results in May.

In order to check AHSEC result 2020 from the official website, candidates must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to https://resultsassam.nic.in/index.aspx

Step 2: Click on “HS Final Year Exam Results 2020”

Step 3: Enter the required information and submit

Step 4: Save a copy of the result

Last year, 2,42,954 students appeared in HS final exam held by AHSEC. Out of these, 1,70,531 students had qualified in the exam, with a pass percentage of 70.19 per cent.