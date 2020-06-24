Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC To Announce Class 12 Result For Over 2 Lakh Students Tomorrow At Ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 Tomorrow At Ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, will announce the Class 12 result tomorrow. Students can check the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or HSSLC, exam results on the official website of the council -- ahsec.nic.in. The Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the result declaration date. More than two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies had taken the HSSLC examination this year.

Assam board HS exams were held between February 12 and March 14, 2020 but the declaration of result was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Last year, Assam board Class 12 results were released on May 25 on ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Around 2,42,954 students appeared for the HS Class 12th exams last year. 70.19 per cent HS students cleared the Assam board Class 12th exams.

Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the Assam board’s Class 12 admit cards.

The council will send the HS Class 12th results in PDF format to the higher secondary institutions in Assam. The hard copy of the Class 12th HS mark sheet and pass certificate will be sent to respective schools shortly.

Apart from the official website of AHSEC, the result will also be available on some private result websites including indiaresults.com and examresult.net. However, students accessing their Assam higher secondary 2020 results from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source.