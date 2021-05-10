Assam HS First Year Exam Cancelled, All Students Promoted: AHSEC

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HS 1st year exam cancelled (representational)

Class 11 or HS First Year final exams have been cancelled and all students have been promoted to the second year, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) said. The decision has been made due to the “prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation” the board said.

The exams were slated to begin on May 4 but the authorities announced a postponement in April.

“...The Higher Secondary First Year Examination, 2021 scheduled to be held from 04/05/2021 which was postponed has now been cancelled and all the students, who have filled up online applications for the same are hereby declared to have been promoted to the HS 2nd Year Class for the academic session 2021-2022,” the official notification reads.

HS second year final exams in Assam stand postponed. The exams were scheduled to be held from 11 May and the new dates will be announced later.

“Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Higher Secondary final examinations 2021 scheduled to be held from 11 May, 2021, has been postponed until further order,” the AHSEC said earlier this month.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had also postponed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Educational institutions in Assam are currently shut due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government had directed the institutions to continue teaching-learning online.