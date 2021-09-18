Assam HS Final Special Exam Schedule Released

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HS Exam 2021 date sheet out

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the date sheet for the higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 final special exams. The exams will begin on October 1 and end on November 11. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the date sheet on Twitter.

The exams will begin with the English paper and on the last day, Arts stream students will appear for the Logic and Philosophy, Psychology papers and commerce stream students will take the Banking paper.

The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Question papers will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam.

COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government will be strictly followed while conducting the exams, the AHSEC said.

This year, AHSEC did not conduct HS first and final year exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results were declared using an alternative assessment scheme.

While cancelling the exams, the state government said students will be given an option to appear for the special exam, when the Covid situation improves.

Students who are not happy with their HS final result and want to improve scores can take the special exam.