Assam HS 12th Result 2022 On June 27: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam HS Result 2022: Confirming the Assam 12th result 2022 date and time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the AHSEC HS results will be declared on June 27 at 9 am.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 10:38 am IST

Assam HS 12th Result 2022 On June 27: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam HS result 2022 on June 27

Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12 result 2022 on June 27. Confirming the Assam 12th result 2022 date and time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the AHSEC HS results will be declared on June 27 at 9 am. "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results," the Chief Minister tweeted

ALSO READ | CLAT Result 2022 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard

Once declared, the Assam Board HS result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To access the Class 12 AHSEC results, the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth.

ALSO READ | APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

This year, around 2 lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 board exam in Assam which was concluded on April 12. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the HS, Class 12 exam successfully.

