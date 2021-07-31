Assam Higher Secondary Result 2021 Today

Assam HS Result 2021 will be published at nine official and unofficial websites, which include assamresult.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 5:20 am IST

Assam Higher Secondary Result 2021 Today
Assam HS result 2021 today at 9 am
New Delhi:

Assam HS Result 2021: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Class 12 or HS final results today at 9 am. The results will be published at nine official and unofficial websites, which include assamresult.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. This year, the AHSEC did not conduct board exams due to the COVID-19 situation in the state and results have been prepared on the basis of students’ previous exam results.

Students, to download mark sheets, will have to login to the official websites with their roll numbers, the board said.

A total of 2,49,812 students had registered for HS final exam 2021. These include 38,430 students of Science, 1,91,855 from Arts, 18,443 from Commerce, and 1,081 students from Vocational stream.

Results will be sent to educational institutions and to exam centres via email before 9 AM, the board said.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Go to ahsec.assam.gov.in

  2. Click on the HS final result 2021 link

  3. Login with your roll number

  4. Download Assam HS result 2021 and take a printout for future reference

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) announced Class 10 or Matric results on July 30. The pass overall percentage in Assam HSLC results stood at 93.10 per cent.

Assam is one among many states that are declaring board results today, Other states include Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh board Class 12 results are also expected today.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
