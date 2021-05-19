Image credit: Shutterstock Assam: e-books for HS 2nd year students released at ahsec.nic.in (representational)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released e-book versions of Class 12 or HS second year textbooks. The board had earlier promoted Class 11 students to the next higher class in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges in the state are currently closed.

“At this juncture, it will take time to distribute free textbooks to all the students. Hence, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to upload e-books of these subjects, which were used to be distributed by the Govt. freely earlier, so that students of HS 2nd year can start pursuing their next session,” an official statement said.

Students can download the pdf versions of Class 12 textbooks from the AHSEC website,.ahsec.nic.in. The website also hosts question papers of previous years’ exams.

Ebooks of various subjects of HS 2nd year are now available at https://t.co/ppXODf32LL

Students can download their textbooks from the website. pic.twitter.com/vTq6bDDbXF — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) May 19, 2021

Assam schools are currently observing summer vacation, which will continue till June 14.

AHSEC had earlier promoted all students to the second year, as it could not conduct exams amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Matric or Class 10 final exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and HS final year exams had been postponed.

Assam has recently seen a sharp increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. On May 19, the state reported 89 deaths due to the disease.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose sharply with 6,143 persons testing positive, pushing the total number of infections to 3,47,001, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.