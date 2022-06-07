Assam High Madrassa Result 2022 Declared; 54.73% Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam High Madrassa result 2022 declared (representational)

Assam High Madrassa Result 2022: The result of Assam High Madrassa examination 2022 has been declared today, June 7. Over 10 thousand (10,454) candidates appeared for the Assam Madrassa exam this year, including, 3,870 boys and 6,584 girl candidates. Mufasir Al Hussain secured the top spot in the High Madrassa examination, scoring an impressive 556 marks. The pass percentage this year stood at 54.73 per cent. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

As many as 872 candidates secured first division, while 2,909 students secured second division, and 1,940 candidates got third division.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2022 today. A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the Assam Board Class 10 exam 2022 successfully, the pass percentage in the SEBA HSLC exam was at 56.49 per cent.

The students can check the SEBA Assam HSLC 10th result 2022 on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates need to use their roll number to download the 10th provisional scorecard.