  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam High Madrassa Result 2022 Declared; 54.73% Pass

Assam High Madrassa Result 2022 Declared; 54.73% Pass

Assam High Madrassa Result 2022: Mufasir Al Hussain secured the top spot in the High Madrassa examination, scoring an impressive 556 marks. The pass percentage this year stood at 54.73 per cent.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 1:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 12th Maths Paper Analysis 2022: Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Out; Exams From June 20
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Here's What Official Said
Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad
NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam
Assam High Madrassa Result 2022 Declared; 54.73% Pass
Assam High Madrassa result 2022 declared (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Assam High Madrassa Result 2022: The result of Assam High Madrassa examination 2022 has been declared today, June 7. Over 10 thousand (10,454) candidates appeared for the Assam Madrassa exam this year, including, 3,870 boys and 6,584 girl candidates. Mufasir Al Hussain secured the top spot in the High Madrassa examination, scoring an impressive 556 marks. The pass percentage this year stood at 54.73 per cent. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

As many as 872 candidates secured first division, while 2,909 students secured second division, and 1,940 candidates got third division.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2022 today. A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the Assam Board Class 10 exam 2022 successfully, the pass percentage in the SEBA HSLC exam was at 56.49 per cent.

The students can check the SEBA Assam HSLC 10th result 2022 on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates need to use their roll number to download the 10th provisional scorecard.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Board result Madrassa Board exam results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Maths Paper Analysis 2022: Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE 12th Maths Paper Analysis 2022: Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
Live | Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Out; Exams From June 20
MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Out; Exams From June 20
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Here's What Official Said
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Here's What Official Said
Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad
Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................