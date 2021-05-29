  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Government To Provide Financial Aid For Children Orphaned Due To Covid

Assam Government To Provide Financial Aid For Children Orphaned Due To Covid

All such children, who have lost their parents to the pandemic, will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure they get to earn a livelihood, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 29, 2021 9:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Admission In Schools Run By Centre For Children Orphaned By Covid
Jammu And Kashmir To Provide Special Scholarships To Children Orphaned By Covid
Madhya Pradesh: Group Of Ministers To Prepare Plan To Run Educational Institutes
Haryana Government Extends Summer Vacation In Schools Till June 15
Kerala Government Announces Special Package For Children Orphaned By COVID-19
Kerala Announces Special Package, Monthly Aid For Kids Orphaned Due To Covid
Assam Government To Provide Financial Aid For Children Orphaned Due To Covid
Assam Government will provide financial aid for children orphaned due to Covid
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government will be providing Rs 3,500 per month to the guardian of every child orphaned due to COVID-19 in the state, for their education and skill development.

Mr Sarma, while addressing a press conference here, also said that the ones who have no extended family will be sent to residential schools or institutions, with the state bearing their expenses.

All such children, who have lost their parents to the pandemic, will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure they get to earn a livelihood, he said.

The initiative, to be undertaken under a new programme 'Chief Minister's Shishu Seva Scheme' - will be launched on Sunday, marking seven years of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Assam government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
State Board, CBSE, ICSE Exam LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10 Exams Cancelled; Class 12 In July
Live | State Board, CBSE, ICSE Exam LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10 Exams Cancelled; Class 12 In July
UP Board Class 12 Exams In New Format: Proposed Dates, Exam Pattern Here
UP Board Class 12 Exams In New Format: Proposed Dates, Exam Pattern Here
Class 10 UP Board Exams Scrapped, Abridged Version Proposed For Class 12 In July
Class 10 UP Board Exams Scrapped, Abridged Version Proposed For Class 12 In July
Admission In Schools Run By Centre For Children Orphaned By Covid
Admission In Schools Run By Centre For Children Orphaned By Covid
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 10 Board Exams; Class 12th To Be Held In July
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 10 Board Exams; Class 12th To Be Held In July
.......................... Advertisement ..........................