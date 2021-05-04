  • Home
Assam Government Postpones Class 10 Board Exams Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Assam government has postponed the Class 10 board examinations in view of surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 4, 2021 10:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Guwahati:

The Assam government has postponed the Class 10 board examinations in view of surging COVID-19 cases in the state. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations shall be announced shortly after consultation with the state health department, it said.

Assam reported 4,489 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths on Monday.

