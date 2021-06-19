Assam Government Constitutes Panels For Results Of Class 10, 12 State Board Exams

Assam Government forms two committees to decide criteria on cancelled Matric, HS exams

The Assam Government on Saturday set up two committees to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12 in view of the cancellation of this year's state board examinations due to COVID-19. The two panels will submit their reports within seven days, and the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will prepare the final results of both the examinations by July 30, a notification said.

The SEBA conducts the Class 10 examinations, and the AHSEC holds the Class 12 tests. The decision to cancel this year's state board examinations was taken at a meeting convened by the Education Department on Friday. Officials of the health and education departments and other stakeholders, including representatives of students' bodies and teachers' organisations, were present at the meeting.

According to the notification, the Secondary Education Department special commissioner formed a nine-member committee to prepare an evaluation process for Class 10 students. The panel will be headed by Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University. Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, will lead the other nine-member committee to recommend the procedure for Class 12 results.

The chairmen of SEBA and AHSEC will be among the members of the committees. The secretaries of the two boards will be the convenors of the respective panels.

The notification said the committees "will have to submit the procedure to be adopted by each school to evaluate each student".

The procedures must be based on available records in the school against each student, and the committees can study the evaluation process adopted by CBSE and other state boards to arrive at a decision, it said. The SEBA and the AHSEC will provide all technical and official support to the respective committees, and the Education Department will issue necessary instruction to all offices and schools concerned after proper examination of the reports.

"AHSEC and SEBA will prepare the final result after incorporating the marks of internal assessment, practical examination and marks against theory portion as received from the respective schools within July 30 2021," it added. The internal assessment of selected subjects and practical examinations have already been completed as informed by the SEBA and AHSEC officials at the meeting on Friday, the notification pointed out. However, the records of marks secured in internal examinations conducted by the schools are available with the institutes only.

"Therefore, subject-wise evaluation of each student for theory portion is to be done by adopting the principles as decided by the Assam government," the notification stated. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had on Friday said the results of the state board examinations will be declared by July 31 based on the evaluation process to be suggested by the two committees.

