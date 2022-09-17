  • Home
Assam Governor Highlights Role Of Education For Development

Speaking at the ninth convocation of Assam Down Town University here, the Governor said the education system needs to continually address the rapidly changing professional ecosystem to produce employable human resources. A total of 1,300 graduates have received their degrees.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 3:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

Guwahati:

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has underlined the role of education as a crucial driver of socio-economic development and in the creation of sustainable livelihood and happiness. Speaking at the ninth convocation of Assam Down Town University here, the Governor said the education system needs to continually address the rapidly changing professional ecosystem to produce employable human resources.

The National Education Policy, which envisages to develop good human beings capable of rational thought and action, should be assiduously implemented by educational institutions of the country, the governor said at the programme on Friday.

He expressed satisfaction that in keeping with the spirit of the NEP, the Assam down town University is in the process of restructuring its curriculum encompassing flexibility with choice-based course structure in order to provide scope and freedom to learners to acquire specialised knowledge.

Congratulating the graduating students, Mr Mukhi said acquiring degrees was not the end of their journey, rather it was just the beginning. Their contributions will be judged and their efforts will be appreciated when they can serve society at large, the Governor said. “Words mean nothing unless followed by action,” a Raj Bhavan release quoted the Governor as saying. A total of 1,300 students and scholars received their degrees.

