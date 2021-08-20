  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports

Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports

The government had earlier reserved 75 per cent seats for undergraduate courses for the state board pass-out students in all the government-run colleges.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Pass percentage increases by over 10%
Assam HS Result 2021 (Announced) LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Out, Link Soon
Assam HS Result 2021: Class 12 Result Declared
Assam Higher Secondary Result 2021 Today
Assam Board To Declare Class 12 HS Result Tomorrow For Around 2.5 Lakh Students
Assam Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Result On July 31: Report
Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports
Assam Government has withdrawn 75% quota for admission to UG courses
New Delhi:

The Assam Government has withdrawn the 75 per cent state board quote for admission to colleges in urban areas. The government had earlier reserved 75 per cent seats for undergraduate courses for the state board pass-out students in all the government-run colleges. Although the state board reservation will be applicable for admission to rural colleges, in urban areas, undergraduate college seats will be open for all board students.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a statement said: “The 75% reservation of seats for Assam board learners will not be appropriate in urban spaces. In urban spaces, learners from all boards will have to compete for a place in degree programs. It will be solely based on their merit.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The 75:25 reservation quota for the complete state would seize a large number of deserving students from a place in undergraduate programs as most institutions affiliated to CBSE and different boards largely exist in urban areas.

While many academicians have sought the withdrawal of the state-board quota, many CBSE and CISCE students have expressed their concerns over this reservation.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) undergraduate admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Himachal Pradesh To Stay Closed Till August 28
Schools In Himachal Pradesh To Stay Closed Till August 28
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Date Announced; Details Here
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result Date Announced; Details Here
Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC
Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
Madhya Pradesh: Registration For UG Courses Begins Today
Madhya Pradesh: Registration For UG Courses Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................