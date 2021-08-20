Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports

Assam Government has withdrawn 75% quota for admission to UG courses

The Assam Government has withdrawn the 75 per cent state board quote for admission to colleges in urban areas. The government had earlier reserved 75 per cent seats for undergraduate courses for the state board pass-out students in all the government-run colleges. Although the state board reservation will be applicable for admission to rural colleges, in urban areas, undergraduate college seats will be open for all board students.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a statement said: “The 75% reservation of seats for Assam board learners will not be appropriate in urban spaces. In urban spaces, learners from all boards will have to compete for a place in degree programs. It will be solely based on their merit.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The 75:25 reservation quota for the complete state would seize a large number of deserving students from a place in undergraduate programs as most institutions affiliated to CBSE and different boards largely exist in urban areas.

While many academicians have sought the withdrawal of the state-board quota, many CBSE and CISCE students have expressed their concerns over this reservation.