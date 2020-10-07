Assam Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November 1

  • Home
  • Assam Government To Reopen Educational Institutes From November 1; Guidelines Soon

Schools, colleges and universities in Assam will reopen from November 1, state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 8:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Assam Government, today October 7, announced that schools, colleges and universities in the state will reopen for face-to-face learning from November 1. The Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has confirmed the date to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state. Mr Sharma said that students from Class 6 to university level will be able to visit their institutions to continue their classes from November 1.

The decision of the Assam Government to reopen schools in the state comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order released on Wednesday, September 30, has allowed the states to decide on the dates to reopen educational institutions to continue face-to-face classes.

Most of the schools in Assam are conducting online classes to keep the teaching-learning process in continuity since mid-March as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. Assam Government had earlier last month allowed the students of Classes 9 to 12 to attend schools for doubt clearing sessions.

The Education Minister, as per Sentinel, also said that the standard operating procedures , or guidelines, as to how the educational institutions will function will be issued between October 15 and 20. Mr Sharma also said that the Assam Government may not allow hostels in colleges and universities to reopen from November 1.

