  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community

Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community

The Chief Minister while inaugurating the schools also announced that as many as 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 25, 2022 3:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Nursery Admissions: Directorate Of Education Invites Applications For Last Year's Vacant Seats
AISSEE 2022: Admission Process For 10 Newly Approved Sainik Schools Begins; Check Details
Jammu And Kashmir: Shortage Of Teachers In Government Schools Triggers 'Crisis-Like' Situation In Ramban
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On PIL Concerning Sanitary Napkins For Girl Students In Schools
Madrassa Word Should Cease To Exist, Schools Should Impart Modern Education: Himanta Biswa Sarma
K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal Visit Delhi Government School In Moti Bagh
Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two Adarsha Vidyalayas for the children belonging to the tea community
Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, May 25, has inaugurated two Adarsha Vidyalayas for the children belonging to the tea community in Tezpur-Ghagra and Rupajuli tea estates in Sonitpur. The Adarsh Vidyalayas seek to focus on the tea community people and their education. The Chief Minister while inaugurating the schools also announced that as many as 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. (Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate IIT Guwahati's North-East Research Conclave 2022 On May 20)

Taking to the social media handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of inaugurating Adarsha Vidyalayas in two different areas for children belonging to the tea community and said: “Access to education for all sections of the society is our Govt's priority. For the first time in 75 years, with focus on the Tea community, we are setting up Adarsha Vidyalayas for their children. Inaugurated 2 such schools in Tezpur-Ghagra and Rupajuli TEs in Sonitpur.”

“Happy to announce that 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. I am sure these schools will give huge boost to education and ensure holistic development of the Tea community,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister said that the state government in a plan to establish schools and colleges in each minority-dominated area targeting women's education. Being a part of the plan, the Adarsha Vidyalayas are set up today in Assam.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarma recently introduced the state with a "hybrid method" of teaching which includes English and Assamese as mediums of teaching in schools. According to the Assam government, this teaching method will aim at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students in the state.

Click here for more Education News
Himanta Biswa Sarma
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter
NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details
NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details
KCET 2022 Admit Card Likely On May 30; Official Website, Steps To Download Hall Ticket
KCET 2022 Admit Card Likely On May 30; Official Website, Steps To Download Hall Ticket
IIT Madras, Harvard University Researchers Develop Algorithm To Combat Poaching
IIT Madras, Harvard University Researchers Develop Algorithm To Combat Poaching
.......................... Advertisement ..........................