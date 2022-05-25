Assam Government Inaugurates Adarsha Vidyalayas For Children Belonging To Tea Community

Image credit: Twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two Adarsha Vidyalayas for the children belonging to the tea community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, May 25, has inaugurated two Adarsha Vidyalayas for the children belonging to the tea community in Tezpur-Ghagra and Rupajuli tea estates in Sonitpur. The Adarsh Vidyalayas seek to focus on the tea community people and their education. The Chief Minister while inaugurating the schools also announced that as many as 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. (Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate IIT Guwahati's North-East Research Conclave 2022 On May 20)

Taking to the social media handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of inaugurating Adarsha Vidyalayas in two different areas for children belonging to the tea community and said: “Access to education for all sections of the society is our Govt's priority. For the first time in 75 years, with focus on the Tea community, we are setting up Adarsha Vidyalayas for their children. Inaugurated 2 such schools in Tezpur-Ghagra and Rupajuli TEs in Sonitpur.”

“Happy to announce that 14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam. I am sure these schools will give huge boost to education and ensure holistic development of the Tea community,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister said that the state government in a plan to establish schools and colleges in each minority-dominated area targeting women's education. Being a part of the plan, the Adarsha Vidyalayas are set up today in Assam.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarma recently introduced the state with a "hybrid method" of teaching which includes English and Assamese as mediums of teaching in schools. According to the Assam government, this teaching method will aim at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students in the state.