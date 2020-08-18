Image credit: Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Government To Give Scooties To 22,000 Girl Students

Girl students of Assam who secured first division in their Class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC will receive free sccoty. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that over 22,000 will receive free scooty under the ‘Pragyan Bharti’ scheme. The government has also decided to reserve 25% seats in government colleges for state board students.

The budget for each scooty has been fixed at Rs 50,000 to 55,000. Girl students who want electric scooty will be able required to submit their application at sebaonline.org, Mr Sarma said.

The distribution of the vehicles will be completed by October 15, 2020 and the beneficiaries will not be able yo sell their vehicles before three years, Mr Sarma added.

The minister further added that the seat capacity of government colleges will be increased by at least 25%, which will be reserved for the students of the state board.

Due to the alternative assessment or projected score formula adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, students of Assam seeking admission to higher education institutes have been affected.

Unlike CBSE, the state education boards of Assam were able to complete the final year exams as per schedules and declared results in the conventional method.