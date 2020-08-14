Assam Government Directs Private Schools To Waive 25% Fees

The Assam Government has directed the private educational institutions in the state to waive at least 25 per cent fees of students from Pre-Primary to Class 12. This reduction of fees will be applicable from May 1, 2020 till the “formal and physical opening of schools”.

The educational institutes who have already collected the fees meant for these months will adjust the concession in the next installment of fees, a statement issued on Friday said.

The statement further added: “..the income of all the citizens of Assam has been badly affected and they are not in a position to afford payment of school fees till the lockdown period is over.”

The statement while adding that almost all private educational institutions have started classes online and thereby have been saving “substantial expenditure on various heads including energy charges and maintenance costs, the waiving off 25 per cent fees will “minimise the miseries” of the parents.

The Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his Twitter handle said: “In view of COVID19 pandemic, we've advised all private educational institutions to offer at least 25% concessions in monthly fees (pre-primary to XII), from May 1, 2020 till formal opening of schools. These institutions are saving substantial expenditure under various heads.”