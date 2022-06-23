Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam schools to observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25 (representational)

Amid the devastating flood situation in Assam, the state government has preponed the summer vacation for all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools. The schools in Assam will now observe summer vacation from June 25 to July 25, instead of July 1- 31.

"Secondary Education Department, Government of Assam reschedules the summer vacation in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools from 25th June 2022 to 25th July 2022," news agency ANI tweeted

"Many schools in the state are being designated as relief camps, sheltering flood victims and a large number of them have been affected and damaged in the flood," the Assam government said in an official order.

“To compensate the same, the Government in the Secondary Education Department has decided to reschedule the Summer Vacation in all Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools from 25-06-2022 to 25-07-2022, instead of 01-07-2022 to 31-07-2022,” it said.