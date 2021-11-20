Assam Government Allocates Two MBBS Seats To Students From Bhutan

Assam government has allocated two seats in MBBS course to students of Bhutan

The Assam government has allocated two seats in MBBS course to students of neighbouring Bhutan from this academic year, a top official said on Saturday. India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj informed this through her Twitter handle. “The Assam Government has allocated two MBBS seats for #Bhutan from this academic year, to foster the vibrant people-to people ties between our two countries #MesmerisingAssam #Bhutan,” she wrote.

An Assam government official further said the request for the reservation of seats was placed before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati Phub Tshering a couple of months ago.

“The Consul General had met the chief minister and requested for allocation of MBBS seats. Sarma had asked Tshering to place the request in a written form,” the official said. The Consul General had duly followed up on the matter and written to the chief minister with the request, which was pursued by Sarma, he added.

Another official privy to the developments said the Assam government had taken a decision about a fortnight ago that two MBBS seats with full scholarship may be considered for candidates of Bhutan, subject to necessary approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, Government of India, and clearance from the External Affairs Ministry.

“As per the government of Assam’s proposal, both the seats are to be allocated from the Central pool of MBBS seats in the medical colleges in the state,” he said. Meanwhile, Tshering had called upon Sarma here on Friday evening. Taking to Twitter about the meeting, Sarma wrote, “Delighted to meet Mr. Phub Tshering, Consul General of Bhutan, in Guwahati.

We stand committed to upholding the bonhomie between Assam and Bhutan.” He added that several issues of mutual interest were discussed to carry forward the long-cherished bilateral relationship between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)