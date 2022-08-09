  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Gets Approval For 9th Medical College At Dhubri

Assam Gets Approval For 9th Medical College At Dhubri

The Board also reviewed clarifications on the deficiencies through virtual hearing, and following it, approval has been given for intake of 100 MBBS students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 5:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ahmedabad University's Professor Becomes First Indian Social Psychologist on Psychology Society
UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
Postpone Exams, Change Date Sheet, Demand Students Of DU's Law Faculty
IIM Lucknow Launches New Chief Marketing Officer Programme
IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
NMIMS Registration For MBA 2023-25 Batch Opens; Application Steps, Other Details
Assam Gets Approval For 9th Medical College At Dhubri
Assam to have ninth medical college at Dhubri
Guwahati:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday approved a new medical college at Dhubri in Assam, making it the ninth such institute in this North Eastern state. Approval has been granted for starting the MBBS course with an intake of 100 students annually from the academic year 2022-23, a letter from the NCM, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), Undergraduate Section, said.

The letter addressed to the dean/principal of the new college, said the MARB examined the assessor’s report and remarks of the UG expert group on infrastructure facilities, availability of faculty and other facilities.

The Board also reviewed clarifications on the deficiencies through virtual hearing, and following it, approval has been given for intake of 100 MBBS students annually from the academic year 2022-23.

Sharing the NCM letter on Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment and Rating Board under the National Medical Commission.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
58 Per Cent Teachers Believe Children Missed On Social Skills During Covid; Get Distracted Easily: Survey
58 Per Cent Teachers Believe Children Missed On Social Skills During Covid; Get Distracted Easily: Survey
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................