  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister

Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister

A mobile application was being developed by the Board of Secondary Education in Assam for the benefit of school students, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 1:38 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam HS Result 2022: Four Students Share Top Rank In Assam HS; Check List Of Toppers
Assam HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download AHSEC 12th Scorecard
Assam HS Result 2022 (Out) Live: AHSEC 12th Result Available At Resultsassam.nic.in; Meet Toppers
Assam AHSEC HS, 12th Result 2022 Declared
Assam HS Result 2022: Here’s How To Access AHSEC Class 12 Result
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check 12th Result
Assam Education Board Developing App For School Students, Says Education Minister
Board of Secondary Education Assam - SEBA
Guwahati:

A mobile application was being developed by the Board of Secondary Education in Assam for the benefit of school students, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said. He also said that the education department had been exploring digital education mechanisms in keeping with the growing use of technology in all spheres of life.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Assam after 12th, Access Now!

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on Tuesday, Education Minister Pegu said technology and digital means are being adopted to ensure greater benefits for students. He maintained that his department was working towards implementation of digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for it.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The app will have online lessons, question banks and worksheets, among other features, all of which will help students get information beyond what is covered in school syllabus, official sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
assam seba
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: OJEE Result Link Activated; Check Websites
Live | CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: OJEE Result Link Activated; Check Websites
CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Orissaresults.nic.in
CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Rank Card
Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared, How To Download Rank Card
MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared, How To Check
MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th Results 2022 Declared, How To Check
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates New Building At Govt School For Girls
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates New Building At Govt School For Girls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................