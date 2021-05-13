Assam: Early Summer Vacation For Classes 1-12 Students Amid COVID Scare

Image credit: Shutterstock The state government on May 12 said Educational institutions will remain shut till May 18 (representational)

The Assam Government on Thursday announced that elementary, secondary, and senior secondary schools – Classes 1 to 12 – will observe summer vacation from May 15 to June 14.

This has been done to ensure that students do not suffer from academic loss, as schools in the state are currently shut to curb the spread of COVID-19, the School Education Department said in its order. Usually, summer vacation in Assam schools starts on July 1 and ends on July 31.

The state government on May 12 revised its COVID-19 guidelines. Educational institutions in the state will remain shut till May 18, the government said, adding that online teaching-learning can continue.

“No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days,” the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its order.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had earlier cancelled Class 11 or HS first-year final exams and promoted all students to Class 12. The board had also postponed HS final exams till further notice. HS final exams were slated to begin on May 11.

“Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Higher Secondary final examinations 2021 scheduled to be held from 11 May, 2021, has been postponed until further order,” the AHSEC said earlier this month.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had also postponed the Matric or Class 10 final exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.