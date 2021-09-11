Assam Don Bosco University To Offer Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore

Image credit: Shutterstock The vice-chancellor said usually 1,300-1,400 students, including those for online courses, avail the assistance (representational)

Sonapur, Assam: Private educational institute Assam Don Bosco University on Saturday announced a cumulative scholarship worth Rs 4 crore for 2021-22 for students belonging to all categories.

Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) Vice-Chancellor Stephen Mavely said the highest scholarship per course is Rs 4.6 lakh, while the minimum is Rs 30,000.

"We have scholarships for all categories of students. A range of financial assistance is offered depending on merit, economic background and reservation status," he told reporters.

"As co-curricular activities are hugely encouraged by us, we will offer scholarships worth Rs 10.4 lakh under the sports quota, and provide scholarships to talented students under the cultural quota, too," he said.

The vice-chancellor said usually 1,300-1,400 students, including those for online courses, avail the assistance.

The ADBU covers all its 45 courses in various streams under the scholarship programme, which will be funded by a mix of internal reserve, industry tie-ups and government contributions, Mr Mavely said.

On placements of students, he said the varsity has a record of 74 per cent recruitment, while it has supported new ventures across the northeast by putting in Rs 22 crore through the incubation cell.

Earlier, another private institute Assam down town University (AdtU) launched its maiden scholarship programme of up to Rs 1 crore for meritorious students from humble backgrounds across the country.

