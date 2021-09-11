  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Don Bosco University To Offer Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore

Assam Don Bosco University To Offer Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore

Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) Vice-Chancellor Stephen Mavely said the highest scholarship per course is Rs 4.6 lakh, while the minimum is Rs 30,000.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 9:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Presidency University Students Withdraw Sit-In After Authorities Agree To Free Vaccination
Delhi University Honours Alumni In Delayed Foundation Day Celebrations
Amrita University To Offer MTech In Defence Technology
Students Above 18 To Be Vaccinated On Priority For Reopening Educational Institutions: Jammu And Kashmir LG
NITI Aayog Ties Up With ISRO, CBSE To Launch 'Space Challenge' For School Students
Armchair Critics: JNU Vice Chancellor Slams Teachers Alleging Lack Of Discussion In Executive Council Meets
Assam Don Bosco University To Offer Scholarships Worth Rs 4 Crore
The vice-chancellor said usually 1,300-1,400 students, including those for online courses, avail the assistance (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Sonapur, Assam: Private educational institute Assam Don Bosco University on Saturday announced a cumulative scholarship worth Rs 4 crore for 2021-22 for students belonging to all categories.

Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) Vice-Chancellor Stephen Mavely said the highest scholarship per course is Rs 4.6 lakh, while the minimum is Rs 30,000.

"We have scholarships for all categories of students. A range of financial assistance is offered depending on merit, economic background and reservation status," he told reporters.

"As co-curricular activities are hugely encouraged by us, we will offer scholarships worth Rs 10.4 lakh under the sports quota, and provide scholarships to talented students under the cultural quota, too," he said.

The vice-chancellor said usually 1,300-1,400 students, including those for online courses, avail the assistance.

The ADBU covers all its 45 courses in various streams under the scholarship programme, which will be funded by a mix of internal reserve, industry tie-ups and government contributions, Mr Mavely said.

On placements of students, he said the varsity has a record of 74 per cent recruitment, while it has supported new ventures across the northeast by putting in Rs 22 crore through the incubation cell.

Earlier, another private institute Assam down town University (AdtU) launched its maiden scholarship programme of up to Rs 1 crore for meritorious students from humble backgrounds across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India
Top Medical, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy And Management Colleges In India
JEE Main Result 2021, Cut-Off Today? Live Updates
Live | JEE Main Result 2021, Cut-Off Today? Live Updates
NEET-PG 2021 Held Across Country; 1.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared
NEET-PG 2021 Held Across Country; 1.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared
Delhi Government Announces SoSE Results, Admission Process To Begin From September 13
Delhi Government Announces SoSE Results, Admission Process To Begin From September 13
Delhi SoSE Admissions 2021: Result Announced, Admission Begins On Monday
Delhi SoSE Admissions 2021: Result Announced, Admission Begins On Monday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................