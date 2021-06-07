Assam Congress Supports Cancellation Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Congress asks state government to cancel Classes 10, 12 board exams (representational)

The opposition Congress on Monday favoured cancellation of board examinations for the 10th and 12th standards in Assam, and urged the state government to take a decision in this regard soon. Writing a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora requested him to immediately formulate a mechanism or an evaluation scheme in order to cope up with CBSE's internal assessment after cancellation of examinations by the central board.

"This will be only possible by deliberating with eminent educationists, student unions, students themselves and other important stakeholders. Further on that basis the examinations could be struck down for this year, in order to stop the loss of their extremely precious academic year," Mr Bora added.

"I am looking forward that your government will take a very pragmatic decision in the favour of the students. I hope the decision is conveyed to the students, parents and teachers at the earliest with an aim to end their months of distress," Mr Bora said.

He pointed out that after the cancellation of CBSE examination across the country in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many universities have started the process of admission into higher classes.

"But in Assam no final decision has been taken about conducting the offline examination of SEBA and AHSEC till now. Meanwhile, the Honourable Minister of Education, made a series of announcements about holding the examination but without any clarity," the letter said.

Mr Ripun Bora said that during the prevailing situation in Assam, several hundreds of students and their parents are not only battling with their lives every day but are also under a great amount of trauma of losing their loved ones.

"Under such circumstances, it is not feasible to hold SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) examinations in Assam," Mr Bora added.

