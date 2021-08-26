Assam Colleges, Universities To Reopen For Offline Classes From September First Week

Assam to resume classes for the students of HS to PG level from September 1st week

The Assam Government has allowed the colleges and universities in the state to reopen for offline classes from the first week of September. The state government has decided to resume classes for the students of higher secondary to postgraduate level from September first week. Detailed guidelines as to how the colleges and universities will function amid the ongoing Covid circumstances will be issued by August 31.

The decision to resume classes in physical mode has been taken in the weekly Cabinet today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While announcing the resuming of classes from HS to PG level, it has also been decided that all students intending to stay at hostels must have been vaccinated against Covid with both the doses, and first dose vaccination for those attending only classes.

Vaccination Camps will be organised at the offices of the Block Elementary Education Officer, District Elementary Education Officer, Inspector of Schools, and all university campuses between August 27 and September 5.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, August 25, said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

Clarifying queries amid resuming schools in offline mode and sending children to schools, Dr NK Arora, in an interview with NDTV has said that the schools must be reopened in a phased manner and have urged the parents to send their children to schools, adding that they need not be worried about them. The expert in the interview also said that priority must be provided to reopen primary schools, adding that the state governments must decide on the SOPs to resume classes in offline mode.