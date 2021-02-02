  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Chief Minister Launches Schemes For College Students, Literary Bodies

Assam Chief Minister Launches Schemes For College Students, Literary Bodies

Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 college students were given Rs 1,500 each for purchasing text books, while a total of Rs 161 crore was reimbursed for free admission of 4 lakh eligible students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 8:42 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
Union Budget 2021: Higher Education Sector Set To Get Boost, Says Dinesh Sharma
Budget 2021: Over 15,000 Schools To Be Strengthened Under NEP, 100 New Sainik Schools To Be Set Up
Budget 2021: Here's What Educationists Have To Say
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
Assam Chief Minister Launches Schemes For College Students, Literary Bodies
Assam: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Schemes For College Students, Literary Bodies
Image credit: twitter.com/sarbanandsonwal
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched two schemes to provide monetary assistance to college students and literary bodies of the state.

Under Pragyan Bharati scheme, 3,26,046 college students were given Rs 1,500 each for purchasing text books, while a total of Rs 161 crore was reimbursed for free admission of 4 lakh eligible students.

The second scheme is Bhasha Gourab, under which the state government provided 21 Sahitya Sabhas (literary bodies) with a total of Rs 43 crore as contribution towards their corpus funds.

Under the scheme, 600 writers have also got Rs 50,000 each to help in their literary activities. The young generation must strive for knowledge through education and utilise the opportunity provided by the two schemes, the chief minister said.

The state government is committed to provide higher education to the poorest of the poor, Mr Sonowal said.

Mr Sarbananda Sonowal also urged parents and teachers to encourage the younger generation to take part in sports and cultural activities for their holistic development.

Literature is a reflection of the society and the Assam government is taking steps for providing financial assistance to writers and indigenous Sahitya Sabhas, Mr Sonowal said.

Education Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has taken steps for providing primary education till Class 5 to all students in their mother tongues.

Dr Sarma also said about the state governments plan to provide pocket money to college students in the near future apart from the money provided for the purchase of textbooks.

Because of the relentless efforts of the state government, Assam is at the second position in the country in the index for educational development and also second in the performance of taking education to the poor, Dr Sarma added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarbananda Sonowal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet Today At Cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet Today At Cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2021 Today
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2021 Today
Union Budget 2021: “Hardly Any Increase In Scholarships, Fellowships”
Union Budget 2021: “Hardly Any Increase In Scholarships, Fellowships”
Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8
Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8
DU Reopening: Teachers 'Struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'Mindless Order'
DU Reopening: Teachers 'Struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'Mindless Order'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................