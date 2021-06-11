Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday handed over financial assistance to some children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 in the state. Each child was handed over a fixed deposit certificate of Rs 7,81,002, a laptop, and a cheque of Rs 3,500 as financial aid for the current month. The monthly interest of Rs 3,500 accrued from the fixed deposit will be provided to the guardian of every child orphaned due to COVID-19 for education and skill development.

The cheque of Rs 3,500 was handed over for this month as the interest will accrue from next month.

The fixed deposit is for 24 years and on completion of the term, the principal amount will be credited to the account of these children, Mr Sarma said.

The deputy commissioners will identify and make a list of all such children in their respective districts for the implementation of the Shishu Seva Scheme (welfare scheme for children), Mr Sarma told reporters.

The chief minister handed over the assistance to 11 children before the start of a press conference here.

The press conference was held on the occasion of the completion of 30 days of his government.

The state government had announced this scheme ten days ago on the completion of seven years of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am satisfied that within such a short time, we could implement it", he said. The ones who have no extended families will be housed in residential schools or institutions with the state bearing their expenses.

All such students will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure that they can earn a livelihood and the government will bear the expenses till they complete their education and can earn a living, he said.

"The children who were given financial assistance today have extended families and so they have been provided with the fixed deposit certificates which will provide a monthly interest for their education and skill development", Mr Sarma added.

The chief minister also announced that the government has also decided to give one-time financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to those women who have lost their husbands to COVID-19 and they will be eligible for the "Orunodoi" scheme and pension scheme.

Under the "Orunodoi" (meaning sunrise) scheme to financially empower women, priority is given to households with widows, divorced, unmarried, and disabled persons. The financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he added.