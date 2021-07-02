Assam Class 10 Result 2021: No Distinction, Merit List This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock SEBA will not release distinction, merit list this year

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the evaluation criteria for Class 10 students. The list of distinction, star and merit list of the first 10 positions will not be released this year, the government said adding that the SEBA will provide an online portal for entering marks and its link will be available on SEBA website from July 4, 2021, onwards.

“List of distinction, star and merit list of first 10 positions will not be done. SEBA to provide an online portal for entering marks as mentioned above. Link will be available on SEBA website from July 4, 2021,” Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Class 10 results will be calculated with a 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will come from Class 9 annual exam and the other 40 per cent marks will be from Class 10 exams. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks, the SEBA said.

Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should be within 10 per cent, it said.

For schools that don’t have students’ record of Class 10 exams, 70 per cent marks will be awarded from Class 9 and the remaining 30 per cent will be up to schools. The formula will be the same for repeaters, the SEBA said.

For differently-abled students who did not take any exams, it will be up to schools to award them marks, the board said.

“Attendance, extra-curricular activities to be considered. CWSN students who couldn’t attend mentioned exams, flexible approach will be made. Their marks will be evaluated by the School Evaluation Committee based on last performance, home assignment etc,” Mr Pegu added.

Furthermore, Mr Pegu said: “Consistency vis-a-vis category wise (Distinction, Star, First Division, Second Division) results of previous 3 years performance of school with a variation maximum up to 10% in comparison to highest pass percentage secured by students in school in any 1 of previous 3 years.”