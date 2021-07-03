Assam Class 10, 12 Results 2021: When, Where And How To Check

Assam HSLC, HS results will be declared by July 31

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Class 10 or HSLC and Class 12 or HS results by July 31. Results will be available on the official websites of the board. There will be no top ten rank lists of Matric and HS result, as exams for both the classes were cancelled.

SEBA Matric results will be released on the official websites – results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in. As per previous years’ trends, the Assam High Madrasa (AHM) is also expected to declare their results on the same date.

The websites to check Class 12 results are ahsec.nic.in and esultsassam.nic.in.

On the result days, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites. The physical copies of marksheets and certificates will be distributed by schools later.

Assam Board Results 2021: How Marks Will Be Calculated

According to SEBA, Class 10 results will be calculated with a 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will come from Class 9 annual exams and the other 40 per cent marks will be based on Class 10 exams. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks, the SEBA said.Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should be within 10 per cent, it said.

For Class 12 subjects with practicals, 50 per cent marks will come from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC exam. Thirty per cent marks will come from practicals and 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools. The remaining 10 per cent marks will be based on the 90 per cent.

For Class 12 subjects without practicals, 50 per cent marks will be from the best three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on this 90 per cent, the AHSEC said.