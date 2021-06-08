Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC, HS exams to be held in June, July

The Assam government has announced that the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations in the state will be held. Students will be given the choice of papers and they would not have to appear for all papers, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said adding that all exam invigilators and staff members will be vaccinated.

The examination process will get over by August 15, the minister said.

HSLC or Class 10 Board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and HS Board exam are held under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu today called a meeting with all stakeholders including students unions and teachers to decide on the issue of pending board exams.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu had on Monday hinted that the exams will be held in the state.

As the number of Covid cases is on the decline in the state, Dr Ranoj Pegu had said that he is hopeful on holding the board exams. Mr Pegu also said that the government will consider the flood situation in the state and allocate exam centres accordingly.

"We have identified enough exam centres that are outside the flood-prone zones where exams can be held seamlessly. Also, the cases of COVID-19 are also decreasing in the state. So, we are very hopeful," Dr. Ranoj Pegu had said.

Demands For Cancellation

The opposition Congress on Monday also called for the cancellation of Class 10, 12 board examinations in Assam, and urged the state government to take a decision in this regard soon.

Writing a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora requested him to immediately formulate a mechanism or an evaluation scheme in order to cope up with CBSE's internal assessment after the cancellation of examinations by the central board.

The students of Assam have been demanding that the state government cancel Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few weeks. They had also campaigned on Twitter using #WakeUpSEBAAHSEC, #CancelAssamBoardExams and #CancelAssamBoardExam to register their protest.