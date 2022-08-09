Assam CEE Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Rank Card

  • Home
Assam CEE Results 2022: CEE 2022 rank is generated on the basis of total marks secured in all three subjects -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 9:59 pm IST
Assam CEE 2022 result rank card out
New Delhi:

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has declared the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results. Candidates who wrote Assam CEE can check the results on the official website of ASTU -- astu.ac.in. Candidates can access the Assam CEE 2022 result at the website by using the system-generated application numbers and passwords. Assam CEE is held for admission to BTech programmes in the institutes of the state.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Recommended: Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

Assam CEE 2022 rank card must be downloaded by the candidates, as it will be required at the time of counselling. CEE 2022 rank is generated on the basis of total marks secured in all three subjects -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

In case of a tie, in Assam CEE total marks obtained, the preference is given to the highest marks scored in Mathematics, if the tie still exists then the highest marks obtained in Physics followed by Chemistry, date of birth and alphabetical order of names are taken into account sequentially.

Assam CEE Results: How To Download Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official ASTU website -- astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CEE 2022 rank card link

Step 3: On the designated spaces, insert login credentials -- application number and password

Step 4: Submit and access the Assam CEE 2022 result rank card

Candidates are also provided the opportunity to obtain photocopies of OMR sheet, may apply for the same along with a fee of Rs 300. The last date to obtain photocopies is August 20.

Assam Combined Entrance Examination
