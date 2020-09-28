  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here

Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here

Assam CEE Result 2020: Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has declared the Assam CEE results on the official website.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 3:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Check Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here
Assam CEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held On Sept 20
COVID-19: Assam CEE 2020 Revised Schedule Announced, Exam on June 28
Assam CEE 2019 Result Announced; Rank Cards Released
ASTU Releases Assam CEE 2018 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here
Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
New Delhi:

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has announced the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results. Candidates who wrote the test on September 20 can check the Assam CEE 2020 results on the official website of the institute on formonline.net/ASTU2020/. Candidates can access the Assam CEE 2020 result at the website using the system-generated application numbers and passwords.

Assam CEE is a state-level test, held for admission to BTech programmes in five participating institutes of the state. The test held in pen and paper-based mode comprised of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Marks obtained by the candidates in the three sections will be considered while preparing the Assam CEE merit list.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Assam CEE Result 2020 Direct Link

Assam CEE Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official ASTU website -- astu.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert login credentials

Step 3: Submit and access the Assam CEE 2020 results

1601287687094

Assam CEE 2020 results have been declared as a rank card having details of the marks scored and the ranks secured by the candidates in the entrance test.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Combined Entrance Examination Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here
UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here
IIM Calcutta Ranks Second In Asia In Financial Times Masters In Management Rankings 2020
IIM Calcutta Ranks Second In Asia In Financial Times Masters In Management Rankings 2020
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows Suspected COVID-19 Positive Aspirant To Take Exam In Isolation Room
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows Suspected COVID-19 Positive Aspirant To Take Exam In Isolation Room
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here
SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released At Samsodisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released At Samsodisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................