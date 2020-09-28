Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has announced the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results. Candidates who wrote the test on September 20 can check the Assam CEE 2020 results on the official website of the institute on formonline.net/ASTU2020/. Candidates can access the Assam CEE 2020 result at the website using the system-generated application numbers and passwords.

Assam CEE is a state-level test, held for admission to BTech programmes in five participating institutes of the state. The test held in pen and paper-based mode comprised of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Marks obtained by the candidates in the three sections will be considered while preparing the Assam CEE merit list.

Assam CEE Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official ASTU website -- astu.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated spaces, insert login credentials

Step 3: Submit and access the Assam CEE 2020 results

Assam CEE 2020 results have been declared as a rank card having details of the marks scored and the ranks secured by the candidates in the entrance test.