  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Assam CEE 2020: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the ASSAM CEE 2020 admit card at astu.ac.in. The exam will be held on September 20.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 5:31 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Assam CEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held On Sept 20
COVID-19: Assam CEE 2020 Revised Schedule Announced, Exam on June 28
Assam CEE 2019 Result Announced; Rank Cards Released
ASTU Releases Assam CEE 2018 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here
CLAT 2020: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea For Law Exam From Home
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Eligibility, Result Date And JoSSA Counselling
Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here
ASSAM CEE Admit Card 2020 Released @ Astu.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, has released the Assam CEE admit card 2020. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the admit card from the official website, astu.ac.in. The Assam Combined Entrance Examination, for admission to BTech engineering programmes in the participating institutions, will be held on September 20. Candidates can download the ASSAM CEE admit card using their application number and password.

Assam CEE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ASSAM CEE was originally scheduled to be held in April but had been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is finally being conducted in September and the result will be announced on or before September 30.

Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the Assam CEE admit card 2020:

  1. Click on the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter your application number and password and submit.

  3. Download Assam CEE admit card.

Assam CEE is a state level entrance exam for admission to BTech programmes in five participating institutions across the state. Every year, more than 20,000 candidates appear in the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Combined Entrance Examination Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP Backward Looking Document, Says Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha
NEP Backward Looking Document, Says Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Tamil Nadu To Get One More Government University, Announces K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu To Get One More Government University, Announces K Palaniswami
Mumbai University Issues Guidelines For Online Exams; Check Here
Mumbai University Issues Guidelines For Online Exams; Check Here
IIMC Entrance Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Submit New Application Upto September 23 @ Iimc.ssinfotechonline.com
IIMC Entrance Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Submit New Application Upto September 23 @ Iimc.ssinfotechonline.com
CLAT 2020: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea For Law Exam From Home
CLAT 2020: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea For Law Exam From Home
.......................... Advertisement ..........................