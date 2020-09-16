Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock ASSAM CEE Admit Card 2020 Released @ Astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, has released the Assam CEE admit card 2020. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the admit card from the official website, astu.ac.in. The Assam Combined Entrance Examination, for admission to BTech engineering programmes in the participating institutions, will be held on September 20. Candidates can download the ASSAM CEE admit card using their application number and password.

Assam CEE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

ASSAM CEE was originally scheduled to be held in April but had been postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is finally being conducted in September and the result will be announced on or before September 30.

Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to download the Assam CEE admit card 2020:

Click on the direct link mentioned above. Enter your application number and password and submit. Download Assam CEE admit card.

Assam CEE is a state level entrance exam for admission to BTech programmes in five participating institutions across the state. Every year, more than 20,000 candidates appear in the exam.