Assam CEE 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link

ASTU has declared the CEE Result 2021.

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Combined Entrance Examination or CEE Result 2021. The Assam CEE results have been declared on the official website- astu.ac.in. The students who took the examination can download their result through the official website using their login details.

Assam CEE Result 2021: Direct Link

Assam CEE Result 2021: How to download

Go the official website of ASTU- astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "CEE 2021 Result Declared Download Rank Card"

Students will be redirected to a new login page

Fill in the asked 'Application number' and 'Password'

Enter 'Login'

Assam CEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save the result

Take a print out for the future use

Students who have qualified the examination will be invited for the counselling round to be conducted by the ASTU. However, no dates for the counselling have been announced so far.

Prior to the result, ASTU released the CEE 2021 provisional answer key for the students to tally their scores.

Students appear for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) to get admission to the BTech programme offered by various educational institutions across the state of Assam.