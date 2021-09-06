Assam CEE 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Combined Entrance Examination or CEE Result 2021. The Assam CEE results have been declared on the official website- astu.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 3:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August
Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Check Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
Assam CEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Astu.ac.in, Direct Link Here
Assam CEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held On Sept 20
COVID-19: Assam CEE 2020 Revised Schedule Announced, Exam on June 28
Assam CEE 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link
ASTU has declared the CEE Result 2021.
New Delhi:

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Combined Entrance Examination or CEE Result 2021. The Assam CEE results have been declared on the official website- astu.ac.in. The students who took the examination can download their result through the official website using their login details.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Assam CEE Result 2021: Direct Link

Assam CEE Result 2021: How to download

  • Go the official website of ASTU- astu.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the "CEE 2021 Result Declared Download Rank Card"

  • Students will be redirected to a new login page

  • Fill in the asked 'Application number' and 'Password'

  • Enter 'Login'

  • Assam CEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Save the result

  • Take a print out for the future use

Students who have qualified the examination will be invited for the counselling round to be conducted by the ASTU. However, no dates for the counselling have been announced so far.

Prior to the result, ASTU released the CEE 2021 provisional answer key for the students to tally their scores.

Students appear for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) to get admission to the BTech programme offered by various educational institutions across the state of Assam.

Click here for more Education News
Assam Combined Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline Till December End
UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline Till December End
Supreme Court Refuses To Defer NEET UG Exam Scheduled On September 12
Supreme Court Refuses To Defer NEET UG Exam Scheduled On September 12
NEET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released On September 9
NEET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released On September 9
Students Trend #RescheduleNEETUG As Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Postpone Exam
Students Trend #RescheduleNEETUG As Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Postpone Exam
Madhya Pradesh: Dissatisfied With Results, 14,000 Students Take Board Exams Physically
Madhya Pradesh: Dissatisfied With Results, 14,000 Students Take Board Exams Physically
.......................... Advertisement ..........................