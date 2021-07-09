  • Home
Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will conduct the Combined Entrance Exam – Assam CEE 2021 – on August 29. Application forms will be available from July 14 to August 2.

ASTU will conduct Assam CEE 2021 on behalf of the state government (representational)
New Delhi:

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will conduct the Combined Entrance Exam – Assam CEE 2021 – on August 29. Application forms will be available from July 14 to August 2. The admit cards will be available 15 days before and up to the date of the exam.

ASTU will conduct Assam CEE 2021 on behalf of the state government for admission to engineering colleges of the state.

ATSU said the exam schedule is tentative and may be modified as per the COVID-19 guidelines of the state government.

Assam CEE 2021 will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The exam will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

There will be a single paper comprising three sections – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics – and the exam will be held for three hours. Each section will have 40 questions.

Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The application forms will be released on the university website – astu.ac.in. The exam fee is Rs 750. Here are the steps to apply:

Assam CEE 2021: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website, astu.ac.in

  2. Click on the CEE 2021 online form fill up link

  3. Click on the application form tab

  4. Read the instructions and click on next

  5. Fill up the form and submit

  6. Pay the examination fee

  7. Take printout of the application form for personal record

Every year, more than 20,000 candidates take the exam, for admission to five government engineering colleges across the state.

