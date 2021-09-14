  • Home
Assam CEE 2021 Counselling Begins; Check Details

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 5:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling has begun on the official website- engineering.dteassamcounselling.in. Candidates will be required to log in to the official counselling portal using their application form number and date of birth. Starting from September 13, the last date to fill up counselling for is September 19 (11 pm).

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Candidates will be allotted seats as per their preferred choices filled during Assam CEE 2021 counselling. Students will be required to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 700.

Assam CEE 2021 Counselling: Steps To Follow

  • Go to the official website- engineering.dteassamcounselling.in

  • Login: Students will be required to login using their application form number and date of birth

  • Details: Fill in all the basic details as asked

  • Documentation: Upload all the scanned documents

  • Fill in preferred college: Students will now be required to fill in their preference for college and branch

  • Submit: Cross check all the details and submit the Assam CEE 2021 counselling form

  • Save and take a print out for future use

Students must note that once the counselling form is submitted, no changes will be entertained later.

Prior to the counselling process, Assam CEE results along with the answer keys were declared and the students who qualified the examination are eligible to apply for the Assam CEE counselling registration.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTA) is the conducting body of Assam CEE 2021. Students appear for Assam CEE to get admission to undergraduate courses including BE/ BTech offered by various engineering colleges in Assam.

Assam Combined Entrance Examination
