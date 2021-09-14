Assam CEE 2021 Counselling Begins; Check Details

Assam CEE 2021 counselling begins on engineering.dteassamcounselling.in.

The registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling has begun on the official website- engineering.dteassamcounselling.in. Candidates will be required to log in to the official counselling portal using their application form number and date of birth. Starting from September 13, the last date to fill up counselling for is September 19 (11 pm).

Candidates will be allotted seats as per their preferred choices filled during Assam CEE 2021 counselling. Students will be required to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 700.

Assam CEE 2021 Counselling: Steps To Follow

Go to the official website- engineering.dteassamcounselling.in

Login: Students will be required to login using their application form number and date of birth

Details: Fill in all the basic details as asked

Documentation: Upload all the scanned documents

Fill in preferred college: Students will now be required to fill in their preference for college and branch

Submit: Cross check all the details and submit the Assam CEE 2021 counselling form

Save and take a print out for future use

Students must note that once the counselling form is submitted, no changes will be entertained later.

Prior to the counselling process, Assam CEE results along with the answer keys were declared and the students who qualified the examination are eligible to apply for the Assam CEE counselling registration.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTA) is the conducting body of Assam CEE 2021. Students appear for Assam CEE to get admission to undergraduate courses including BE/ BTech offered by various engineering colleges in Assam.