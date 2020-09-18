Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Check Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines

Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Download Hall Ticket From Astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University, or ASTU, will conduct the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) on September 20. Assam CEE 2020 is set to be held in pen and paper mode (OMR based) on September 20 in the forenoon session, i.e 11 am to 2 pm. The Assam CEE admit card 2020 is now accessible to the candidates on its official portal- astu.ac.in. Candidates will be required to login to their portal with an application number. The Assam CEE admit card 2020 incorporates the information on exam date and time, address of exam centre, name of the examination along with the subject, name and photograph. The Assam CEE exam day instructions are also highlighted in the Assam CEE admit card 2020.

The Assam CEE admit card 2020 has been made available on the website from September 15. Students must carry Assam CEE admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam; failing to which candidates will be allowed to write the exam.

Assam CEE 2020 is the common entrance exam for admission in B.Tech course in ASTU and the colleges affiliated to it. Candidates seeking admission in B.Tech programs in ASTU had to fill Assam CEE 2020 application form and qualify the Assam CEE 2020.

Assam CEE 2020 results are likely to be announced on or before September 30.

Assam CEE Admit Card 2020: How to Download

Follow these steps to download the Assam CEE admit card:

Go the official website of ASTU @ astu.ac.in Click on CEE 2020 link Login with application number and password Click on the Assam CEE admit card 2020 link Assam CEE 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

Assam CEE was scheduled to be held on August 2, but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam CEE exam date was postponed.

To be eligible for Assam CEE 2020, Candidates should have qualified 10+2 (or equivalent) examination from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) or any other equivalent examination. Additionally, a candidate should have scored qualifying marks the board examination individually in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English without any grace marks. Candidates should have appeared for all of the subjects in the examination.

Assam CEE 2020 And COVID-19: Exam Day Instructions

In the current scenario of COVID-19, Assam Science and Technology University will implement the advisories on the standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct examinations issued by the Government of India and Government of Assam, to ensure health and safety of candidates.

Candidates need to follow the guidelines mentioned below:

1- Hand sanitization is a must for all candidates before entry to the examination centre. Candidates may carry their own hand sanitizer bottle.

2- Maintain social distance from each other. Candidates must carry the Admit card with dully filled Self Declaration (undertaking). Candidate needs to produce original ID proof to the invigilators/examination staff.

3- to avoid the crowd during entry, a candidate should report at the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the Assam CEE Admit card.

4- Temperature check for candidates will be done with Thermo gun before entry in the examination centre. Individual hand sanitizer, a fresh mask and a pair of hand gloves will be provided to the candidate before entry to examination centre. A candidate needs to wear face mask and hand gloves.

5- Separate room will be provided to the candidates having symptoms of fever, cough and cold. A candidate may carry drinking water bottle inside the examination centre.