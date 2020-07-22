Assam CEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held On Sept 20

Image credit: Shutterstock ASTU has announced the postponement of Assam CEE. The exam will now be held on September 20.

The Assam Science and Technology University, also known as ASTU, has announced the postponement of Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE). The exam will now be conducted on September 20.

The entrance examination will be held in offline mode (OMR based) on September 20 from 11 am to 2 pm. The Assam CEE admit card 2020 will be accessible to the aspirants from September 15 through the official website and could be downloaded till the date of the examination.

As per the official advisory, the results of Assam CEE 2020 will be declared on or before September 30. Candidates may check the revised schedule below:

Date for CEE 2020 examination: 20th September 2020

Issue of Admit cards online: 15 September 2020 (till the date of the day of Examination)

Examination Timings: 11 AM - 2 PM

Declaration of results: On or before 30th September

According to the official statement, any changes in the schedule will be informed prior to the examination date in a separate notification.

Earlier, the Assam CEE was scheduled to be conducted on 2nd August, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak and imposition of lockdown in the country, the Assam CEE exam date had to be postponed.