Assam Cabinet Recommends Against Holding HSLC, HS Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock The final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrasa and HS final exams will be taken on June 18 (representational)

Uncertainty still looms over the fate of Assam's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary students after the state's Cabinet has recommended against holding the exams.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present during Wednesday's weekly Cabinet meeting, had earlier said the state government will take a decision on holding the exams if the positivity rate of the COVID-19 cases goes below two percent.

A notification from the CM's office, however, mentioned, "A final decision would be taken in this regard on June 18 at a meeting between Education Department and various other stakeholders."

The students of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India seeking directions, inter alia, for the cancellation of Class X and XII State Board Examinations in Assam.

The exams have been cancelled in several parts of the country and also by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).