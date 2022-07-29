  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Cabinet Approves Tourism Policy, Proposal For Dual Medium Of Instruction In Schools

Assam Cabinet Approves Tourism Policy, Proposal For Dual Medium Of Instruction In Schools

At a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet approved the policy which seeks to create Special Tourism Zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits, wellness initiatives, and adventures, along with the existing wildlife and heritage circuit.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 10:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Amit Shah To Launch Initiatives On Digital Education, Innovation Tomorrow To Mark Two Years Of NEP
Kerala School Children To Get Faster Internet Services
PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students
Kerala Government To Launch Steps To Achieve Complete Digital Literacy, Says Chief Minister
Huge Difference In Amount Sanctioned And Utilised Under HEFA
CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Free' Spoken English Programme In Delhi
Assam Cabinet Approves Tourism Policy, Proposal For Dual Medium Of Instruction In Schools
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati:

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved Tourism Policy, 2022 which aims to develop adequate infrastructure at places of tourist interest, taking into consideration ecological and cultural sensitivities.

At a meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet approved the policy which seeks to create Special Tourism Zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits, wellness initiatives, and adventures, along with the existing wildlife and heritage circuit. In a bid to boost tea tourism, the cabinet approved a set of guidelines for the promotion and development of infrastructure in the estates, minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting.

It was decided that 50 tea gardens with iconic bungalows close to existing tourism circuits would be selected for the development of infrastructure in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the tourism minister said. The budget for 2022-23 has earmarked Rs 50 crore for the promotion of tea tourism.

The policy also seeks to engage local people, both directly and indirectly, in various tourism endeavours, support the development of homestays and focus on coordination between tourism and transportation sectors, Baruah said.

The cabinet, during the day, also approved the proposal for the introduction of a dual medium of instruction for Classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools. School authorities will be at liberty to introduce English without doing away with Assamese or any other vernacular language.

In a bid to ensure gender equality, the Cabinet also approved a proposal for having co-education facilities in all schools under the state government, barring a few girls’ schools that have a rich history and tradition. Members of the cabinet also decided to observe the death anniversary of Assam’s first CM Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Assam government Assam Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Important Checklist For Candidates
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Begins; Important Checklist For Candidates
Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Counselling Process Explained
Karnataka KCET Result 2022 Tomorrow; Counselling Process Explained
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 5 Exam Today; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Was 'Easiest'; Check Paper Analysis Of Day 4 Afternoon Shift
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Physics Was 'Easiest'; Check Paper Analysis Of Day 4 Afternoon Shift
Delhi University's Academic Council To Meet On August 3 To Discuss FYUP Syllabi
Delhi University's Academic Council To Meet On August 3 To Discuss FYUP Syllabi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................