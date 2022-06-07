  • Home
Assam Board To Announce SEBA HSLC Result 2022 Today

Assam HSLC Result 2022: To access the Assam SSLC result, students need to visit the official website- sebaonline.org. Click on the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’. Enter roll number, and the SEBA 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 5:34 am IST

SEBA HSLC result 2022 today
Image credit: Shutterstock

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 7. This year, over 4.31 lakh candidates appeared in the Assam Board 10th exam. Once announced, Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10 results can also be checked at resultsassam.nic.in.

To access the Assam SSLC result, students need to visit the official website- sebaonline.org. Click on the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’. Enter roll number, and the SEBA 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for furture references. The HSLC, 10th result 2022 will also be available via SMS, App.

The SEBA HSLC 2022 exams were held between March 15 and March 31, in two shifts on all the exam days. Last year, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 93.10 per cent. The Class 10 Assam Board results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

For details on SEBA HSLC results 2022, please visit the official website- sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC result Assam Board result

