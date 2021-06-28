  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Board Expected To Release Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Today

Assam Board Expected To Release Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Today

Assam Board Result 2021: The Assam Government will likely announce the evaluation criteria of the cancelled High School Leaving Certification (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) exams today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Panels For Assam Board Class 10, 12 Results Submit Reports
No Top 10 Rank List Of Assam Class 10 Results This Year: Experts' Committee
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Assam, Tripura Inform Supreme Court
Assam Government Constitutes Panels For Results Of Class 10, 12 State Board Exams
Assam HSLC, HS Board Exams Cancelled, Results By July 31: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Final Decision On Assam Class 10, 12 Board Exams Today
Assam Board Expected To Release Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Today
Assam likely to announce Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria today
New Delhi:

The Assam Government will likely announce the evaluation criteria of the cancelled High School Leaving Certification (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) exams today. The two committees constituted by the Assam Government to propose methodologies to evaluate students of Class 10 and Class 12 in view of the cancellation of this year's HSLC Matric and HS board examinations due to the Covid had already submitted their reports last week. While announcing the cancellation of Class 10, 12 exams, the government also said that the results of both these exams will be declared by July 31.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

According to reports, the committee formed to recommend a procedure to evaluate Class 10 students had suggested that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered to declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams. Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University, headed the committee for Class 10 results.

Also Read || No Top 10 Rank List Of Assam Class 10 Results This Year: Experts' Committee

As per reports, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice Chancellor Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, who headed the committee for Class 12 results, said while submitting the report that the members of the panel considered all academic activities, and the suggestions are based on continuous evaluation.

"Result of Class 10 will be taken into consideration. There would be continuous evaluation of Class 11 and 12," Professor Sharma however did not divulge the details of the assessment formula adding that the members of the panel have studied the procedures adopted by the CBSE and other state boards for preparing the report and ensured that the interests of the students are protected.

The committee had also made suggestions for students who may not be satisfied with the results.

Around seven lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students were supposed to take their board exams this year.

Click here for more Education News
AHSEC HS result SEBA Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay HC Order Allowing Private Schools To Levy Annual Fees
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay HC Order Allowing Private Schools To Levy Annual Fees
ICAI CA Exams: Supreme Court Adjourns Exam Postponement Case Till Tomorrow
ICAI CA Exams: Supreme Court Adjourns Exam Postponement Case Till Tomorrow
AICTE Issues Warning To Technical Institutions About Fake Officials
AICTE Issues Warning To Technical Institutions About Fake Officials
TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Result Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
Live | TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Result Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
TS Inter Results 2021 Not Today. Expected This Week: TSBIE Official
TS Inter Results 2021 Not Today. Expected This Week: TSBIE Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................