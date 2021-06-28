Assam likely to announce Class 10, 12 evaluation criteria today

The Assam Government will likely announce the evaluation criteria of the cancelled High School Leaving Certification (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) exams today. The two committees constituted by the Assam Government to propose methodologies to evaluate students of Class 10 and Class 12 in view of the cancellation of this year's HSLC Matric and HS board examinations due to the Covid had already submitted their reports last week. While announcing the cancellation of Class 10, 12 exams, the government also said that the results of both these exams will be declared by July 31.

According to reports, the committee formed to recommend a procedure to evaluate Class 10 students had suggested that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered to declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams. Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University, headed the committee for Class 10 results.

As per reports, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice Chancellor Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, who headed the committee for Class 12 results, said while submitting the report that the members of the panel considered all academic activities, and the suggestions are based on continuous evaluation.

"Result of Class 10 will be taken into consideration. There would be continuous evaluation of Class 11 and 12," Professor Sharma however did not divulge the details of the assessment formula adding that the members of the panel have studied the procedures adopted by the CBSE and other state boards for preparing the report and ensured that the interests of the students are protected.

The committee had also made suggestions for students who may not be satisfied with the results.

Around seven lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students were supposed to take their board exams this year.