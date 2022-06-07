  • Home
Assam Board Announces HSLC, Class 10 Exam Result 2022, 56.49% Pass

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the HSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 successfully, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 56.49 per cent. Check 10th result at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 8:53 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. A total of 2,29,131 students cleared the HSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 successfully, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 56.49 per cent. The boys have performed better in the HSLC exam, the pass percentage of the male students was at 58.80 per cent, while the pass percentage of the female students touched at 54.49 per cent. Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live Updates
Assam HSLC Exam Result 2022: Direct link

The students can check the HSLC, 10th result 2022 on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates need to use their roll number to download the HSLC, 10th provisional scorecard.

A total of 4.31 lakh (4,31,132) students had enrolled to appear for the SSLC exam 2022, conducted from March 15 to 31. Last year, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was at 93.10 per cent. The exam results were announced following exam cancellation and assessment done on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

For details on SEBA HSLC results 2022, please visit the official website- sebaonline.org.

SEBA HSLC Result SEBA Results

