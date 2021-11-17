Image credit: PTI/ FILE SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 declared

SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the special exam result for Special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa (AHM). The students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website- sebaonline.org.

SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org Click on SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 link Enter required credentials- registration number/ roll number Result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

As government has cancelled board exams in the state due to Covid-19 surge, the marks were calculated on the basis of an evaluation formula devised on results of previous years and internal assessment.

As per the evaluation formula, the class 10 results are being calculated with a 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will come from Class 9 annual exam and the other 40 per cent marks will be from Class 10 exams. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.