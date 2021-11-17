  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 Declared, How To Check

Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 Declared, How To Check

The students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website- sebaonline.org.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 17, 2021 12:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Assam Board Reduces Class 9, 10 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session
Assam HSLC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: SEBA Class 10 Matric Result, Marksheets Link
Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2021 Declared
Assam Board To Declare Class 10 Result Today For Over 4 Lakh Students
Assam Board Class 10 Matric Result Tomorrow
Assam Matric Class 10 Results On July 30: Report
Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 Declared, How To Check
SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 declared
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the special exam result for Special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa (AHM). The students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website- sebaonline.org.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free! 

SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  2. Click on SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result 2021 link
  3. Enter required credentials- registration number/ roll number
  4. Result will appear on screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

sebaonline.org, seba, sebaonline, www.sebaonline.org hslc result 2021, hslc result 2021, hslc result 2021 assam seba result 2021, board of secondary education, hslc exam result 2021, seba hslc result 2021, seba results 2021 seba result, assam hslc exam result 2021, resultsassam.nic.in 2021, www.hslc.nic.in result 2021, seba registration assam hslc result 2021, seba online org, sebaonline.org, board of secondary education assam, seba assam, seba online.org 2021 seba online, matric result 2021SEBA HSLC, AHM Special Exam Result available at sebaonline.org

As government has cancelled board exams in the state due to Covid-19 surge, the marks were calculated on the basis of an evaluation formula devised on results of previous years and internal assessment.

As per the evaluation formula, the class 10 results are being calculated with a 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will come from Class 9 annual exam and the other 40 per cent marks will be from Class 10 exams. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.

Click here for more Education News
Assam HSSLC Result seba result SEBA Results Assam HSLC results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile
UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP High School, Inter Improvement Results Out
UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP High School, Inter Improvement Results Out
DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link
DU PG Admission 2021 1st Merit List Released For Some Courses; Here’s Direct Link
Will Not Accept If NEP Is Forced On States: West Bengal Education Minister
Will Not Accept If NEP Is Forced On States: West Bengal Education Minister
Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR Closed Until Further Notice: Air Quality Panel
Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR Closed Until Further Notice: Air Quality Panel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................